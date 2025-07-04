9th China-Russia Expo to be held in Russia's Yekaterinburg

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The ninth China-Russia Expo is set to take place from July 7 to 10 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday.

Featuring five major exhibition areas, the expo is expected to attract over 300 Chinese enterprises showcasing products in sectors such as electromechanical equipment, agriculture, health care, the digital economy and new energy, according to the ministry.

A series of business promotion activities will be held during the event to provide a platform for local governments and enterprises from both countries to deepen cooperation, the ministry said.

It noted that preparatory work, including exhibitor recruitment and event organization, has now entered its final stage.

Since its inception in 2014, the expo has served as an important platform for the promotion of exchange and cooperation between the two countries. The host city alternates between China and Russia. The eighth edition was held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

