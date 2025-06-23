China ready to work with Russia to consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen bonds of shared interests: vice premier

09:15, June 23, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said here on Friday that China stands ready to work with Russia to continuously consolidate their political mutual trust and strengthen the bonds of shared interests.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ding first conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Putin.

Not long ago, Xi was invited to visit Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, Ding said. Xi had in-depth strategic communication with Putin and made new top-level designs for the development of China-Russia relations for the next stage, he said.

The leadership and strategic guidance of Xi and Putin provide the strongest assurance for deepening China-Russia cooperation and sustaining their friendship for generations to come, and also serve as the biggest certainty for the two countries to jointly deal with various uncertainties on the way forward, Ding said.

He said China stands ready to work with Russia to further expand trade and investment, deepen practical cooperation in the energy sector, advance relevant projects, and support each other's development and revitalization.

The vice premier said that in the face of profound changes in the global landscape, China and Russia should uphold comprehensive strategic coordination, defend international justice, support the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, jointly safeguard the stability of supply chains, and deepen multilateral cooperation through mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, so as to contribute to promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

For his part, Putin asked Ding to convey his sincere greetings to Xi and welcomed Ding's attendance at the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin said that despite external difficulties and challenges, Russia-China relations have achieved all-round development and reached an unprecedented level.

He expressed Russia's readiness to further strengthen practical cooperation with China and work together to create a better future for both countries and the world.

Putin said he looks forward to visiting China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin and the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

