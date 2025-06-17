Chinese vice premier to attend 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

June 17

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia from June 19 to 21, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was invited by the government of the Russian Federation, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a daily news briefing.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is an important platform for discussing global economic governance and fostering international consensus on cooperation, Guo said.

This year's forum, themed "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World," will explore effective approaches to addressing global challenges, Guo noted, adding that Ding will attend forum activities and meet with relevant Russian leaders.

China looks forward to strengthening communication and exchanges with all parties, consolidating consensus on cooperation, promoting the common values of humanity, and advancing an equal and orderly world multipolarization and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, so as to inject strong impetus into improving global governance and promoting world development and prosperity, Guo said.

China is also willing to work with Russia to effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen comprehensive practical cooperation, and continuously advance the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, Guo added.

