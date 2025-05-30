Senior CPC official attends meetings in Russia

Xinhua) 13:03, May 30, 2025

MOSCOW, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Visiting senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chen Wenqing attended the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and delivered a speech in Russia on May 28.

Representatives from 126 countries and international organizations attended the meeting.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said President Xi Jinping proposed The Global Security Initiative, holding high the banner of cooperation, innovation, rule of law and win-win outcomes, providing an important guidance for gathering global security efforts.

He pointed out that China is willing to work with the international community to practice the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, jointly respond to various risks and challenges, and jointly build a world of universal security.

Chen also attended the meeting of the heads of the delegations of the BRICS countries and the meeting of the heads of delegations of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He held bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from some participating countries. The parties reached consensus on strengthening international security cooperation and improving global security governance.

On May 27, Chen and Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, co-chaired the 10th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism.

Chen said President Xi held a successful meeting with President Putin in early May, charting new development prospects for the next stage of China-Russia relations.

China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, upgrade law enforcement and security cooperation, inject strong impetus into the development and modernization of the two countries, actively implement the Global Security Initiative, and make positive contributions to global strategic stability and the democratization of international relations, Chen added.

President Xi's state visit and attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War has important bilateral and multilateral significance, Shoigu said, adding that Russia is willing to work with China to enhance the level of law-enforcement and security cooperation, effectively safeguard the core interests of the two countries, and inject stability into the world.

