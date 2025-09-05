Think tank report highlights China's contributions to WWII victory
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report released on Friday underlines the great significance and contributions of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression to the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.
Titled "Remembering History and Defending Justice -- Great Contributions of the Main Battlefield in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War," the report was published in both Chinese and English by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. China held grand commemorations, including a massive military parade, in Beijing on Wednesday.
"The World Anti-Fascist War was a unified global struggle, with the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression forming a vital component," the report says.
It elaborates on the unshakable global significance of the main battlefield in the east and calls for joint efforts to stay on the path of peaceful development and common prosperity.
Full Text: Remembering History and Defending Justice -- Great Contributions of the Main Battlefield in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese theater affirmed as main battlefield in east of WWII: report
- New documentary 'Unlocking Pigeon Mission' uncovers a forgotten WWII rescue and the collective pursuit of peace for humanity
- Remembering WWII key to safeguarding future peace, says int'l relations academic
- Nameless Warriors
- International guests leave Tianjin for Beijing to attend China's V-Day commemorations
- Remembering US Flying Tigers who volunteered to support China in WWII
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.