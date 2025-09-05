Think tank report highlights China's contributions to WWII victory

Xinhua) 15:44, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report released on Friday underlines the great significance and contributions of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression to the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.

Titled "Remembering History and Defending Justice -- Great Contributions of the Main Battlefield in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War," the report was published in both Chinese and English by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. China held grand commemorations, including a massive military parade, in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The World Anti-Fascist War was a unified global struggle, with the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression forming a vital component," the report says.

It elaborates on the unshakable global significance of the main battlefield in the east and calls for joint efforts to stay on the path of peaceful development and common prosperity.

Full Text: Remembering History and Defending Justice -- Great Contributions of the Main Battlefield in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)