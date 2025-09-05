Home>>
China's military development aimed at protection, not attack: British expert
(People's Daily App) 14:53, September 05, 2025
China's V-Day military parade is extremely moving, and every single detail was touching, said John Ross, a senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. Ross made these remarks during an interview with People's Daily on Wednesday, September 3, after watching the massive parade online held in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It was a clear expression that China has developed these military forces to protect itself, not to attack anyone else, he added.
