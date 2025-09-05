China responds to Trump allegations, says its diplomatic relations have 'never targeted third parties': foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 14:37, September 05, 2025

China on September 4, 2025 said its diplomatic relations have never targeted third parties and called for joint efforts from peace-loving countries to remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace, and forge a better future.

(Video edited by Guan Haoyu)

