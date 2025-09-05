Lily Unpacks | Overseas reactions to China's V-Day parade

(People's Daily App) 14:46, September 05, 2025

A military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War took place on Wednesday morning at Beijing's Tian'anmen Square. Here's a look at how the event was received internationally.

