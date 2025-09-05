Chinese tango dancers bring passion, dedication to world stage in Argentina

Xinhua) 14:11, September 05, 2025

Dancers from South Korea watch Su Junqiang (1st L) and Guo Xingzhu (3rd L) practice in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

In Buenos Aires, Chinese tango dancers Su Junqiang and Guo Xingzhu brought passion and dedication to the world stage. The pair, who won the China regional competition in Shanghai earlier this year, represented China in the Tango World Cup 2025, advancing to the quarterfinals and semifinals in the "Tango de Pista" category and performing at the Champions' Milonga.

Arriving in Argentina on August 20, they trained intensively under the 2022 world champions Sebastian Bolivar and Cynthia Palacios, spending nearly all their time in the dance studio instead of sightseeing. Their focus and discipline reflected a commitment to fully immerse themselves in tango's birthplace.

Su Junqiang (center R) and Guo Xingzhu (center L) compete during the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (L) and Guo Xingzhu warm up before the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (L) and Guo Xingzhu react during the Champions' Milonga in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (L) and Guo Xingzhu prepare before the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (R) and Guo Xingzhu perform during the Champions' Milonga in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (L) watches a demonstration during practice in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (C) prepares before the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (top) and Guo Xingzhu prepare before the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (R) and Guo Xingzhu compete during the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (R) and Guo Xingzhu take selfies before the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (1st R) and Guo Xingzhu (1st L) communicate with Sebastian Bolivar (2nd R) and Cynthia Palacios in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (L) and Guo Xingzhu compete during the semifinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (1st R) and Guo Xingzhu (2nd R) compete during the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (R) and Guo Xingzhu perform during the Champions' Milonga in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (R) and Guo Xingzhu compete during the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (1st R) and Guo Xingzhu (1st L) communicate with Sebastian Bolivar (2nd L) and Cynthia Palacios in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (C) and Guo Xingzhu (2nd L) communicate with other dancers during the Champions' Milonga in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (L) and Guo Xingzhu react during the quarterfinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (2nd L) and Guo Xingzhu (1st R) communicate with Sebastian Bolivar (2nd R) and Cynthia Palacios in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Sebastian Bolivar (1st L) and Cynthia Palacios (2nd L) watch Su Junqiang (2nd R) and Guo Xingzhu practicing in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (2nd R) and Guo Xingzhu (1st R) communicate with Sebastian Bolivar (1st L) and Cynthia Palacios in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (R) and Guo Xingzhu compete during the semifinals of the Tango de Pista competition at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Su Junqiang (R) and Guo Xingzhu practice in a dance studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

