A stunning gravity-defying performance
(People's Daily App) 14:30, July 11, 2025
Don't blink! No ropes, no wires – only exceptional skills! Two acrobats gracefully descend a bamboo pole. Let's witness this breathtaking moment where body control defies physical limits.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Zhao Liyuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
