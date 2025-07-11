We Are China

A stunning gravity-defying performance

(People's Daily App) 14:30, July 11, 2025

Don't blink! No ropes, no wires – only exceptional skills! Two acrobats gracefully descend a bamboo pole. Let's witness this breathtaking moment where body control defies physical limits.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Zhao Liyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)