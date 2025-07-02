Home>>
Circle of light: Girl's dance takes center stage
(People's Daily App) 15:41, July 02, 2025
Watch as a young girl enjoys her moment in the sun. After a performance at Shanghai's YOUNG Theater on June 29, the audience and dancers erupted into a spontaneous performance. One by one, people circled the tiny dancer while bathed in a sunbeam and struck elegant poses, creating a heartwarming moment.
