Circle of light: Girl's dance takes center stage

(People's Daily App) 15:41, July 02, 2025

Watch as a young girl enjoys her moment in the sun. After a performance at Shanghai's YOUNG Theater on June 29, the audience and dancers erupted into a spontaneous performance. One by one, people circled the tiny dancer while bathed in a sunbeam and struck elegant poses, creating a heartwarming moment.

