Torch Festival heats up with Duoluohe dance
(People's Daily App) 15:22, July 23, 2025
More than 1,000 women gather to celebrate the Yi people's Torch Festival with a traditional Duoluohe performance in Puge county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Sichuan province. In the Yi language, Duoluohe translates to "torch song and dance." Traditionally performed only by women, Duoluohe's graceful dances and rhythmic songs are an integral part of the festivities.
Photos
