Cambodia's Royal Ballet to shine at int'l folk dance festival in China's Xinjiang

A Cambodia's Royal Ballet artist performs at a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, July 17 (Xinhua) -- An art troupe of the Royal Ballet of Cambodia is scheduled to perform at the seventh China Xinjiang International Folk Dance Festival in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, to be held from July 20 to Aug. 5.

A ceremony for the art troupe was convened in Phnom Penh on Wednesday evening.

The Royal Ballet, inscribed on the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2003, is a Cambodia's unique classical dance, renowned for its graceful hand gestures and stunning costumes.

Speaking at the event, Lundi Sannara, secretary of state at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, said the upcoming festival is essential to promote cultural exchanges among countries across the world.

"Thanks to support and assistance from China, Cambodia has an opportunity to showcase its ancient culture to Chinese and international audiences at this grand festival in China," she said.

Sannara, who will lead a 37-member art troupe for the festival, said the group will perform at the festival on July 28 and July 29.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said the Royal Ballet is a treasure of Cambodia's millennium culture and a witness and participant of China-Cambodia friendship.

"In 1958, when China and Cambodia established diplomatic relations, the Royal Ballet of Cambodia visited China for the first time at the invitation of then-Premier Zhou Enlai," he said.

Since then, it has been performed in China for many times, making positive contributions to promoting the mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of China and Cambodia, he added.

Speaking of the China Xinjiang International Folk Dance Festival, the ambassador said since its inception in 2008, the festival has attracted 138 art troupes from more than 70 countries and regions to participate, becoming a grand event for cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and foreign countries.

"I believe that everyone who goes to Xinjiang for the dance festival will not only feel the sincere friendship of the Chinese people towards Cambodian friends, but also learn from artists from various countries about dance arts, and will definitely return with a lot of gains and honors," Wang said.

Chhim Chansreynoch, a 34-year-old Royal Ballet dancer, said she is thrilled to show Cambodia's unique classical dance to the world at the upcoming event.

"The Royal Ballet represents the identity of Cambodia and is famous for its graceful gestures and beauty," she told Xinhua.

"I hope Chinese people will support our Royal Ballet troupe," she added.

Chan Sreyleak, a 30-year-old Royal Ballet dancer, said the Royal Ballet embodies the traditional values of refinement, respect and spirituality.

"I hope to promote our Royal Ballet to both Chinese and international audiences," she told Xinhua.

"I would like to urge Chinese people, especially those in Xinjiang, to come and enjoy our performance of the Royal Ballet of Cambodia at the upcoming festival. Please don't miss out," she said.

Officials pose for a group photo with Cambodia's Royal Ballet artists in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

