Top political advisor meets Taiwan representatives joining in V-Day commemorations

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Top political advisor Wang Huning on Thursday met with representatives of various sectors from the Taiwan region, including Hung Hsiu-chu, who are here for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

During the meeting, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called on compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to remember history, carry forward the great spirit of the Chinese nation and the great spirit of the War of Resistance, and jointly create new chapters in advancing national reunification and rejuvenation.

Taiwan's restoration to China in 1945 is an outcome of the WWII victory and part and parcel of the postwar international order, Wang said, adding that it is also a glory shared by compatriots on both sides of the Strait and a national memory shared by all Chinese people.

He called on compatriots across the Strait to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and join hands to oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference.

The mainland has actively created better development opportunities for Taiwan compatriots and shared greater development outcomes with them, Wang said.

He called on Chinese people from both sides of the Strait to uphold the overall interests of the Chinese nation, and jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance national reunification.

The commemorations of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression by compatriots from both sides of the Strait are to remember the great sacrifice of the whole Chinese nation in the war, said Hung and other representatives from Taiwan.

They expressed their hope that compatriots across the Strait will uphold the one-China principle, oppose "Taiwan independence," strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and work together to advance national reunification and rejuvenation.

