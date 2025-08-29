External elements using Taiwan to contain China are playing with fire, will only get burnt: Chinese vice FM

Xinhua) 16:50, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Attempting to use Taiwan as a means to contain China is akin to playing with fire and those who play with fire will ultimately get burned, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Friday.

He emphasized that the international community's commitment to the one-China principle has become increasingly solid, and that the Chinese people's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and striving for complete national reunification has gained widespread understanding and support from the international community.

Ma made the remarks while addressing a press conference on activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China, a victorious outcome of World War II and an integral part of the postwar international order, he said.

The Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, and a series of other documents with the force of international law all affirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Ma said, noting that the historical and legal facts that Taiwan belongs to China are indisputable.

"I want to reiterate that the Taiwan question is purely an internal matter for China and brooks no external interference," Ma said, adding that China's ultimate and inevitable reunification is unstoppable.

