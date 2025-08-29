Chinese defense ministry slams Taiwan authorities' increase of defense budget

Xinhua) 09:04, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday slammed Taiwan authorities for increasing the region's defense budget, describing it as "rushing down the wrong path of belligerence."

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday in response to the 2026 fiscal budget approved by Taiwan authorities, in which the defense budget will amount to a record high of 3.32 percent of the island's projected GDP, a move said to be made at the request of the United States.

The mainstream public opinion in Taiwan is for peace, development, exchanges, and cooperation, the spokesperson said.

However, the Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te keep making endless concessions to the United States and willingly serve as an "ATM" that drains Taiwan's resources, which will inevitably lead to self-destruction, Zhang said.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army is strengthening its training and combat readiness to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhang added.

