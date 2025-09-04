China's top legislator meets Tajik president

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Wednesday afternoon met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China-Tajikistan relations are at their best in history.

Noting that President Xi Jinping met with President Rahmon on Tuesday, making new arrangements for advancing the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Zhao said China stands ready to work with Tajikistan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. He added that the NPC of China is willing to work with the Tajik parliament to deepen exchanges and provide legal guarantees for practical cooperation between the two countries.

Rahmon said the relations with China are a priority of Tajikistan's foreign policy. He said Tajikistan is willing to further promote bilateral cooperation in fields including Belt and Road Initiative, economy and trade, cultural and people-to-people exchange, and security, and further strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies.

