Chinese delegation visits Tajikistan, attends int'l conference on glaciers' preservation

Xinhua) 11:38, June 02, 2025

DUSHANBE, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese delegation visited Tajikistan from Friday to Saturday and attended the High-Level International Conference on Glaciers' Preservation.

The delegation was headed by Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairperson of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, who met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, held talks with Faizali Idizoda, speaker of the lower house of the parliament, and attended the unveiling ceremony of the Health Express China-Tajikstan Blindness Prevention Center.

Conveying Chinese President Xi Jinping's warm greetings to Rahmon, Shen said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Tajikistan in the new era has maintained good momentum for growth.

China is willing to work with Tajikistan to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and push for solid progress in building a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future, she said.

Depicting China as a proactive participant and contributor in global ecological governance and glaciers' preservation, Shen voiced China's readiness to work with all parties to fulfill common but differentiated responsibilities, so as to build a clean and beautiful world.

Asking Shen to extend his sincere greetings to Xi, Rahmon reiterated that Tajikistan actively participates in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and firmly supports the three major global initiatives proposed by Xi, and pledged joint efforts to build the China-Central Asia mechanism.

He also voiced willingness to work with China to deepen cooperation in various fields and international collaboration on issues including addressing climate change.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)