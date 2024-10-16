Tajikistan supports Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind -- Tajik PM

Xinhua) 14:00, October 16, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said here on Tuesday that Tajikistan supports the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the three global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Rasulzoda made the remarks during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)