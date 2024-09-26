Tajik PM meets with senior CPC official

Xinhua) 10:03, September 26, 2024

DUSHANBE, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda met with Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official here on Tuesday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, noted that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the relationship between China and Tajikistan has continued to improve and upgrade.

Both countries are at critical stages of national development and rejuvenation, Chen said, adding that China is willing to work with Tajikistan to jointly promote the building of the China-Tajikistan community with a shared future, actively implement the three global initiatives, deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, enhance law enforcement and security collaboration, and effectively address various regional threats and challenges, ultimately benefiting the people of both nations.

Rasulzoda congratulated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and expressed Tajikistan's firm support for the three global initiatives proposed by Xi. He also expressed a desire to deepen practical cooperation in the security field with China and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

During the visit, Chen also met separately with Tajikistan's Secretary of the Security Council Nasrullo Mahmudzoda and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Saimumin Yatimov.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)