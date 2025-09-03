HKSAR holds ceremony to mark V-Day

Xinhua) 19:29, September 03, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Wednesday held a ceremony at the Hong Kong City Hall Memorial Garden to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event, which began at 8 a.m., included the playing and singing of the national anthem, flag raising, a rifle volley by the Police Rifle Squad, the observation of silence in mourning, wreath laying by the Guard of Honor, and bowing in tribute by all attendees.

Among those present were HKSAR Acting Chief Executive Eric Chan and other senior HKSAR government officials. Also in attendance were Wang Songmiao, secretary general of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Chen Feng, deputy head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Li Yongsheng, deputy commissioner of the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, and Tan Zhiwei, deputy commander-in-chief of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison, along with representatives from various sectors of Hong Kong society, veterans, and youth representatives.

In February 2014, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress designated Sept. 3 as the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

In August 2014, the HKSAR government announced that since that year, an official ceremony would be held on Sept. 3 annually to commemorate Victory Day.

