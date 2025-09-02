WIPO ranks Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster first globally

Xinhua) 09:22, September 02, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 top 100 innovation clusters here Monday, with the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster ranking the first globally.

A spokesperson for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said that the innovation cluster ranking published by WIPO reflected the high international recognition of the innovative capacity of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Hong Kong will continue to closely collaborate with GBA sister cities to advance innovation and technology development and make greater contributions to building the country as an innovative nation as well as advancing human progress, the spokesperson said.

Zhang Zhicheng, deputy director of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, said that the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster has ranked among top global innovation clusters for consecutive years, highlighting China's vibrant innovation landscape.

Chen Jiachang, vice minister of China's Ministry of Science and Technology, said that Hong Kong boasts world-class research institutions, an international talent pool, and a robust intellectual property system, making it a key hub in the global innovation network. China's Central Government fully supports the HKSAR in accelerating the development of an international innovation and technology center.

The GII Cluster ranking identifies local concentrations of world-class innovation activity using three key metrics, including international patent filings via WIPO's Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), scientific publications, and newly added this year, the number of venture capital deals.

Previously, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster held the second position for five years in a row.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)