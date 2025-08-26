15 national key laboratories unveiled in Hong Kong
HONG KONG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun on Monday unveiled plaques for 15 national key laboratories in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), marking a significant step toward enhancing scientific collaboration between the city and the mainland.
At the ceremony, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee emphasized the HKSAR government's commitment to establish Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub. He highlighted the importance of actively involving Hong Kong's educational institutions and laboratories in national scientific research programs to enhance research capabilities and accelerate integration into the national innovation system. The 15 awarded laboratories, affiliated with top global universities, underscored Hong Kong's research strength.
Yin noted that the step signified national recognition and trust in Hong Kong's research capabilities, innovation potential, and development prospects. He encouraged the laboratories to pursue significant original innovations and breakthroughs in critical technologies, thereby contributing to the broader national development strategy.
Zhou Ji, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said that the "one country, two systems" practice has entered a new phase, stressing the need to prioritize technological innovation to support high-quality development.
