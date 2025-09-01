Historical relics on display in Hong Kong to commemorate its fight against Japanese aggression

Ecns.cn) 15:56, September 01, 2025

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a sculpture depicting the Dongjiang Column at Sha Tau Kok of New Territories in Hong Kong. (Photo/China News Service)

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. On Dec. 8, 1941, Japanese troops attacked Hong Kong. After 18 days of resistance, British forces surrendered, and Hong Kong fell on Dec.25, beginning three years and eight months of hardship. During this period, Hong Kong residents rose to resist the enemy, and many heroic stories of the anti-Japanese struggle emerged.

Among them, 11 members of the Luo family from Sha Tau Kok, resolutely joined the Hong Kong-Kowloon Independent Brigade of the East River Column to fight against the Japanese.

In 2022, the Luo's family's ancestral house was transformed into a new memorial hall?located in Sha Tau Kok of New Territories. The memorial hall is featured with exhibitions on local resistance efforts, including the history of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, an anti-Japanese aggression guerrilla force under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2025 shows the Anti-Japanese Hero Group Monument in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong. (Photo/China News Service)

Hong Kong residents pay tribute to anti-Japanese heroes at the Anti-Japanese Martyrs Monument in Sai Kung, Hong Kong. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo taken on July. 31, 2025 shows 90-year-old veteran Lin Zhen of the Dongjiang Column revisits Kwun Yam Shan in Hong Kong. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)