The backbone: 80 years on, China honors victory, upholds peace

(People's Daily App) 15:25, August 28, 2025

Marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, China reflects on the backbone that carried the nation through 14 years of struggle — unity, sacrifice and faith. In today’s uncertain world, remembering history is meant to serve peace, not fuel hatred. China reaffirms its commitment to true multilateralism, justice and shared security. The enduring spirit of "the backbone" continues to guide the country's path toward national rejuvenation.

