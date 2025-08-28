Home>>
Foreign friends who assisted China's war against Japanese aggression to attend V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 14:58, August 28, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has extended invitations to foreign friends who had made contributions to the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, or the family members of those who have since passed away, to attend China's V-Day commemorations on Sept. 3 in Beijing, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei announced on Thursday.
According to Hong, a total of 50 persons, including the friendly personages and representatives of these family members, will attend the commemorations. They are from 14 countries, such as Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada.
