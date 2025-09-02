China willing to bring relations with Kazakhstan to higher level: vice premier

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to advance the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level and inject more stability and certainty into global peace and development, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Tuesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the eighth meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs Committee.

China and Kazakhstan should discover more converging interests, actively explore new cooperation models, and jointly build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future that is more substantive and dynamic, Ding said.

Ding called for further strengthening alignment of development strategies, enhancing connectivity, deepening trade and investment cooperation, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

The business community is a vital force in promoting practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, Ding said, urging enterprises on both sides to make good use of the committee to contribute more to bilateral cooperation.

When delivering a speech at the ceremony, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support for the Belt and Road cooperation and said the country is ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in transportation and logistics, energy, manufacturing, digital economy and other fields.

Nearly 500 representatives from government departments, business associations, and enterprises of both countries attended the meeting.

