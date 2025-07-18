China-Kazakhstan port sees surging cross-border tourism

Xinhua) 08:50, July 18, 2025

URUMQI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Under the summer sun, Aybota Bahetihan boarded the international transit bus at the Jeminay Port station, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 10 a.m. An hour and a half later, she arrived in Kazakhstan's Zaysan to begin a day trip across the border.

"Traveling with just a passport feels incredibly convenient. This is my first international trip, and I can't wait to explore the local culture," she said, excitement lighting up her eyes as she planned to visit Victory Square and museums.

Jeminay Port, a Class I national land port in Xinjiang's Altay region, bordering Kazakhstan, has seen a surge in tourist traffic since the implementation of the China-Kazakhstan 30-day mutual visa exemption policy.

Official data showed that by July 15, the port had recorded over 49,000 cross-border travelers and 12,000 vehicles, peaking at more than 830 entries and exits daily, which is a record high over the past years. The summer vacation season has amplified the trend.

"We dispatched a 150-person tour group yesterday, and self-driving tours surged in May and June. Our Kazakhstan-themed packages now span 1 to 30 days, with rising consultations," said Yang Chun, manager of a Xinjiang travel agency's Jeminay branch.

Makhmet Aitosh, a tourist from Kazakhstan, said, "The visa-free rule eases travel. Our group plans to spend over 20 days touring Xinjiang, from Jeminay to Urumqi."

To streamline the influx, the Jeminay Port Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station optimized procedures, introducing tactics such as forecasting travel waves and providing clear procedural guides for travelers.

Fu Mingjie from the station highlighted measures for peak seasons: "We adjust staffing and open 'green channels' for vulnerable groups, enabling fast, efficient movement."

Liu Shurong, deputy director of Jeminay's cultural tourism development bureau, also emphasized plans to roll out combined "domestic plus international" travel products, which highlight Xinjiang's natural wonders while offering seamless access to neighboring destinations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)