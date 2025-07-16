Chinese FM meets Kazakh deputy PM

July 16, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in north China's Tianjin on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, China-Kazakhstan relations are at their best in history.

China has always placed Kazakhstan in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy and is willing to work with Kazakhstan to firmly support each other, consolidate political mutual trust and create more new highlights of cooperation, Wang said.

Noting that Kazakhstan is a founding member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Wang said that China looks forward to making joint efforts with Kazakhstan and other member states to ensure the complete success of the Tianjin summit.

Nurtleu said that Kazakhstan fully supports all the cooperation initiatives proposed by China and is willing to make positive contributions to the holding of the Tianjin summit.

Kazakhstan is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, prepare for high-level exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation on economy and trade, investment, energy, railways, and industrial park construction, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations, he said.

