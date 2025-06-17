"China Tourism Year" kicks off in Kazakhstan
ASTANA, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of Kazakhstan's "China Tourism Year" was held on Monday at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, with around 300 guests from China and Kazakhstan in attendance.
Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli and Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov delivered speeches at the event.
As a major highlight of the "China Tourism Year" in Kazakhstan, the exhibition titled "Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan" also opened on the same day at the National Museum.
The exhibition is divided into three sections, "The Origin of Silk," "The Road of Silk," and "The Use of Silk", aiming to showcase the historical richness and modern development of Silk Road culture, as well as the friendship and cultural exchange between China and countries along the Silk Road.
The exhibition will run through August 8.
The opening ceremony also featured cultural performances, a Hanfu fashion show, and hands-on experiences with intangible cultural heritage. In addition, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the China National Silk Museum and the National Museum of Kazakhstan.
