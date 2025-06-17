Interview: Cultural exchanges inject new momentum into Kazakhstan-China ties, says Kazakh minister

Xinhua) 10:34, June 17, 2025

ASTANA, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Cultural and people-to-people exchanges are nurturing the friendship between Kazakhstan and China and injecting fresh momentum into bilateral ties, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva told Xinhua.

Noting that Kazakhstan and China co-hosted art exhibitions, music concerts and other cultural events in recent years, she said that the events "have helped us learn more about each other and sparked renewed interest in exploring our own national history."

Cultural programs not only facilitate public engagement, but also open new opportunities for bilateral projects and initiatives, she said. "From the perspective of promoting national culture and history, the media plays an irreplaceable role in presenting and disseminating cultural achievements."

She highlighted the booming development of tourism between the two countries. "Following the successful Kazakhstan Tourism Year in China last year, this year we are celebrating the China Tourism Year in Kazakhstan," she said.

"The results of these two consecutive years of cultural exchange have been very fruitful. We can feel the growing enthusiasm of Kazakh people to explore China. The mutual visa exemption policy is a result of the high-level trust between our leaders and the sincere dialogue between the two countries," said the minister.

Balayeva said that Kazakhstan-China media cooperation has enhanced tourism, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties, demonstrating the multiplying effect of closer bilateral interactions.

"Media cooperation has offered Kazakh journalists the opportunity to work with top Chinese media outlets, which is a great honor for us. It also provides new pathways to improve the professionalism and quality of our journalism," she said.

Balayeva also spoke highly of China's achievements in digital innovation and technology, noting that this is an important direction for Kazakhstan's own development.

Looking ahead to the second China-Central Asia Summit, Balayeva expressed hope that leaders from Kazakhstan and China will reach new consensus on cultural and people-to-people cooperation, so as to further enhance exchanges between the two peoples.

