China Pavilion takes center stage at Africa film trade fair

Xinhua) 18:09, September 02, 2025

CAPE TOWN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion took center stage at MIP Africa 2025, one of the continent's biggest trade events for the film and television industry, offering African audiences a gateway into the Chinese entertainment sector.

Sponsored by China's State Council Information Office and National Radio and Television Administration, and organized by Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, the China Pavilion became a focus during the event on Sept. 1-3 with diverse Chinese audiovisual content and rich cultural exchange activities.

A highlight of the China Pavilion was the "China Showcase: In Partnership with China" held on Monday afternoon. The session presented a series of high-quality Chinese film and television productions that blended international perspectives with Chinese characteristics, sharing China's achievements in film and television development, and enhancing cooperation and exchanges between Chinese and African film and television institutions.

In his keynote speech at the "China Showcase" session, You Wenze, consul-general of China in Cape Town, said, "Both China and Africa possess profound cultural heritages and unique charms, laying a natural foundation for resonance between China and Africa in film and television creation. China and Africa have competitive edges, and the prospect for cooperation is broad."

You noted that cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and South Africa have deepened, citing the 2023 launch of the BRICS TV "China TV Theater," which introduced Chinese television programs to South African audiences.

"Film and television works serve as an important window for the people of China and Africa to understand each other better. We look forward to seeing creators, producers and distributors from China and Africa seize this opportunity to cooperate, learn from each other and promote their respective outstanding works to more audiences," he added.

Portfolio Director Martin Hiller of FAME Week Africa, of which MIP Africa is a part, said that MIP Africa was established to showcase African content to a global audience, as well as facilitate imports to the continent. Therefore, it was equally important to introduce content relevant to African audiences.

"This has been an exciting moment for us at MIP Africa to welcome China to the 2025 edition, and we were very excited to showcase various formats, from feature and documentary to animation. It's just highlighting the global appeal of Chinese content for African audiences," said Hiller.

"There are so many opportunities for co-production in the audiovisual space. I'm very excited to see various discussions at MIP Africa where we can put a spotlight on both Chinese and African content and see how they interact and immerse with one another," he said.

Leading Chinese companies in the film and television sector presented dozens of audiovisual products that integrate cultural heritage and market value, including TV dramas, documentaries, variety shows and anime, which showcased the innovation and vitality of Chinese audiovisual content to professionals from Africa and other regions around the world.

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the China Pavilion created a special thematic exhibition area for global audiences to reflect on history and cherish peace.

On Monday afternoon, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to cooperate on the "Dedicated Hour of Chinese Content" in South Africa, with the goal of promoting the local broadcast of high-quality Chinese audiovisual programs.

As one of the largest and most influential events for film and television trading and cooperation in Africa, MIP Africa focuses on the African market and connects content distribution channels in Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions. The event witnessed the registration of over 100 media companies, over 1,500 attendees, as well as the participation of over 500 international buyers.

The event features industry-focused content sessions, film screenings, live music, exhibitions and ample networking opportunities for creators, global partners, investors, and audiences from the industry.

