China's 2025 summer box office surpasses 10 billion yuan, led by domestic films

Xinhua) 15:04, August 18, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's 2025 summer box office revenue has exceeded 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) as of Monday, with local productions dominating the top three spots, according to ticketing platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

"Dead To Rights," a film about the Nanjing Massacre during World War II, leads with 2.6 billion yuan in ticket sales since its July 25 release.

In second place is "Nobody," a spinoff from the acclaimed "Yao-Chinese Folktales" animation series. Since opening on Aug. 2, the film has earned more than 1 billion yuan, setting a record for the highest-grossing two-dimensional animated release in China.

"The Lychee Road," a bittersweet period drama adapted from a bestselling novel set in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), holds third place, having grossed over 670 million yuan since its July 18 premiere.

China's summer moviegoing season, running from June 1 through Aug. 31, is one of the country's most lucrative box office periods.

