World War II film Dongji Rescue premieres in Australia

Xinhua) 10:26, August 15, 2025

MELBOURNE, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The World War II film Dongji Rescue was screened during a reception hosted by the Chinese consulate general in Melbourne on Wednesday, one day before it officially hit screen in Australia.

Over 200 people attended the film reception commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

In his speech, Chinese Consul-General in Melbourne Fang Xinwen emphasized that the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression opened up the main battlefield of the World Anti-Fascist War in the East and made significant contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

China and other countries in the anti-fascist alliance, including Australia and Britain, supported each other and fought side by side, resulting in many heroic deeds, Fang said, adding that the Lisbon Maru incident during World War II, on which the film is based, is a shining example.

Dongji Rescue tells the story of how Chinese fishermen risked their lives to rescue over 300 British prisoners of war from the Japanese ship Lisbon Maru in 1942.

Prominent Australian Sinologue Harold Weldon and three other guests delivered speeches, emphasizing the importance of remembering history, inheriting spirit, cherishing peace, and jointly safeguarding the achievements of peaceful development.

After the screening, Joe Montero, a viewer from Melbourne, said the film was "very emotional" and he "did get a little bit teary at a few places."

"The emotion, the fear, and the bravery. In the end, I mean you know that a whole village really came together," Montero said. "It wasn't easy for them, but they came together. And they rescued those English."

Another viewer, Ben McMahon, said the film shows the Chinese people's love and it is an example of sacrifice and love for other human beings.

"Actually, it was something like a life is a life, and it doesn't matter who it is, whatever country they're from, whatever language they speak, however they look," McMahon said. "If there's a human being in need, you've got to save them."

"I think it was a really powerful story of the Chinese just showing love," he said.

