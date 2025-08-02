Film on Nanjing Massacre tops 1 billion yuan, leading China's summer box office

Xinhua) 10:32, August 02, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- "Dead To Rights," a film on the Nanjing Massacre, has stormed China's summer box office, surpassing 1 billion yuan (about 140 million U.S. dollars) in just eight days.

Directed by Shen Ao, the film became the first post-Spring Festival release to achieve this box office milestone and has maintained its daily box office dominance in China since its July 25 debut, according to industry trackers Maoyan and Beacon.

The film has topped daily box office charts in all provincial-level regions across the Chinese mainland for five consecutive days through Friday.

It has attracted over 30 million admissions to date, demonstrating strong audience resonance.

