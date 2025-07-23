Trailer released for English-dubbed version of animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2"

Xinhua) 14:53, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- A new trailer for the English-dubbed version of the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" was released via CMC Pictures' official Weibo account in China ahead of its theatrical return to North America, Australia and New Zealand on Aug. 22.

The 1-minute, 13-second preview highlights the vocal performance of Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

The film's English version is being co-distributed by CMC Pictures and A24.

"Ne Zha 2" was initially released in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in mid-February, offering the original Chinese audio with localized subtitles.

The animated fantasy, which centers on rebellious boy-god Nezha, made its global debut in China during the Chinese New Year celebrations in late January before embarking on its international journey.

The film has shattered numerous box office records, grossing more than 15.9 billion yuan or 2.19 billion U.S. dollars worldwide, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

"Ne Zha 2" now ranks among the five highest-grossing films of all time globally, along with "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Avatar: The Way of Water," and "Titanic." It is also the top-grossing animated feature in history, surpassing the likes of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" and Disney's 2019 remake of "The Lion King."

