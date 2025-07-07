Closing ceremony of 2025 SCO Film Festival held in SW China

Xinhua) 15:08, July 07, 2025

Actors Wang Xun (L) and Yu Ailei pose on the red carpet during the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Actress Tong Liya poses on the red carpet during the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a scene of the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a scene of the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a scene of the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Actors Han Geng (L) and Zheng Kai pose on the red carpet during the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Singer Zhou Bichang poses on the red carpet during the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Actress Liu Yase poses on the red carpet during the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Actress Zhang Yuqi poses on the red carpet during the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

