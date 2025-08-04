Home>>
China's summer box office surpasses 7 bln yuan mark
(Xinhua) 08:08, August 04, 2025
This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a scene of the closing ceremony of the 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's 2025 summer box office, including presales, has exceeded 7 billion yuan (about 979 million U.S. dollars) as of 9:28 p.m. on Sunday, according to the online box office tracker.
The country's summer filmgoing season runs from June 1 to Aug. 31.
