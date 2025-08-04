Film on Nanjing Massacre leads China's summer box office, tops 1.5 billion yuan
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- "Dead To Rights," a film about the Nanjing Massacre, has maintained its dominance at China's summer box office, grossing over 1.5 billion yuan (about 210 million U.S. dollars) within just 10 days of its July 25 debut.
Driven largely by the film's success, the nation's single-day box office revenue during the ongoing summer movie period from June through August hit a record 380 million yuan on Sunday, signaling a strong surge in market momentum, per data from ticketing platforms Maoyan and Beacon.
As of Sunday, China's summer box office has reached 7 billion yuan in total earnings. Leading the pack is "Dead To Rights," followed by local comedy "The Lychee Road" with 623 million yuan and Universal's "Jurassic World Rebirth" at 555 million yuan.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's summer box office surpasses 7 bln yuan mark
- Film on Nanjing Massacre takes China's box office by storm, tops 1 billion yuan
- Trailer released for English-dubbed version of animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2"
- China's summer box office poised for peak week as market seeks rebound
- Closing ceremony of 2025 SCO Film Festival held in SW China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.