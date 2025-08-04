Film on Nanjing Massacre leads China's summer box office, tops 1.5 billion yuan

Xinhua) 13:10, August 04, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- "Dead To Rights," a film about the Nanjing Massacre, has maintained its dominance at China's summer box office, grossing over 1.5 billion yuan (about 210 million U.S. dollars) within just 10 days of its July 25 debut.

Driven largely by the film's success, the nation's single-day box office revenue during the ongoing summer movie period from June through August hit a record 380 million yuan on Sunday, signaling a strong surge in market momentum, per data from ticketing platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

As of Sunday, China's summer box office has reached 7 billion yuan in total earnings. Leading the pack is "Dead To Rights," followed by local comedy "The Lychee Road" with 623 million yuan and Universal's "Jurassic World Rebirth" at 555 million yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)