Chinese Film Festival opens in Zimbabwe, spotlighting cultural exchange, cooperation

Xinhua) 11:18, August 06, 2025

HARARE, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- An enthusiastic audience of film lovers gathered on Tuesday at the iconic Westgate Cinemas in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, for the opening ceremony of the China Film Festival, a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange between China and Zimbabwe.

The inaugural festival kicked off with Jackie Chan's action-comedy Panda Plan, captivating guests including government officials, filmmakers, and cinephiles.

"It was quite amazing, and the fact that it had my favorite actor, Jackie Chan, made it more special," said Belinda Musemburi, a Zimbabwean film producer.

Ahead of the festival, Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, Emily Jesaya, emphasized the festival's role in strengthening bilateral relations through cinema.

"This Chinese Film Festival, which we are celebrating today, is a celebration of the relationship between the countries, China and Zimbabwe, and the importance of celebrating the relationship through film festivals is because we respect the role that arts and culture play," Jesaya told Xinhua.

Amid deepening ties between the two countries, Jesaya noted that the festival creates opportunities for cooperation in film production and cultural exchange.

"It is also important for us as a country, as Zimbabwe, because this year we are also working towards a strategy of reviving our film industry. This is an opportunity for us to collaborate with Chinese artists as well, so that we also boost our Zimbabwean artists," she added.

Isaac Madzivanyika, another filmmaker and producer who attended the ceremony, echoed her sentiments, highlighting film as a powerful medium for cross-cultural connection.

"Filming is all about the culture, showing people the culture that you believe in, so having the collaboration of Zimbabwe and China is a good thing. It's very important for us to have collaborations with the Chinese in terms of culture..." he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding also addressed the gathering, emphasizing cinema's power to transcend borders and foster mutual understanding.

"Today's film festival adds another chapter to our cultural connections. Cinema, the art of light and shadow, is a universal language that transcends borders and speaks directly to the heart. A powerful theme can bridge divides and dissolve differences, allowing us to glimpse into each other's lives, histories, cultures, values, and shared aspirations," he said.

Jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, the China Film Administration, and Zimbabwe's Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, the two-day festival will feature four Chinese films.

The event is part of the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zimbabwe, aimed at promoting cultural exchange and further strengthening bilateral ties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)