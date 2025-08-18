Film screening in Morocco commemorates 80th anniversary of victory of World Anti-Fascist War

Xinhua

RABAT, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- A screening of documentary "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru" was held here on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event, organized by the Chinese embassy in Morocco, drew nearly 60 Moroccan guests from various sectors, including representatives of political parties, who have commended China's contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and expressed Morocco's willingness to work with China in safeguarding world peace and promoting human well-being.

The documentary "showcased the extraordinary heroism of Chinese fishermen and conveyed the belief in safeguarding peace," said Mohamed Auajjar, a member of the Political Bureau of the National Rally of Independents and former justice minister.

"I am deeply moved by the film and I have a deeper understanding of that period of history. It's worth remembering forever," said Moroccan student Arwa Labied.

"Eighty years ago, the Chinese people made enormous sacrifices to secure victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and contributed significantly to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War," Zhou Zhicheng, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Morocco, said before the screening.

Zhou called for drawing lessons from history, cherishing peace, fostering a strong sense of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly advancing global peace and development.

In October 1942, the Japanese army requisitioned the cargo-passenger vessel "Lisbon Maru" to carry more than 1,800 British prisoners of war (POWs) from Hong Kong to Japan.

In violation of international conventions, the Japanese army did not put any markings on the ship to indicate the POWs inside. Torpedoed by the U.S. army, the vessel sank in the waters off the Zhoushan Islands in East China's Zhejiang Province. Local fishermen risked their own lives to rescue 384 POWs under Japanese gunfire.

