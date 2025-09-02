Home>>
Mongolian president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 09:28, September 02, 2025
Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
- Summer scenery of Ulanhada volcano cluster in Inner Mongolia
