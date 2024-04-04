China-Mongolia highway port handles over 10 mln tonnes of goods in 2024
This photo taken on April 3, 2024 shows a border police inspecting a cargo truck at Ganqmod Port in the city of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The total volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 10 million tonnes so far in 2024, the port administration said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)
HOHHOT, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The total volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 10 million tonnes so far in 2024, the port administration said on Wednesday.
As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region had handled nearly 10.06 million tonnes of goods this year, up 24.72 percent year on year, hitting a record high.
Ganqmod Port ranks first among the highway ports on the China-Mongolia border regarding goods volume, and reached the 10-million-tonne mark earlier than in 2023.
According to Qin Ruiqiang, deputy director of the port's management committee, imports of coal totaled 9.78 million tonnes, marking a 25.13 percent increase on the previous year. Imports of copper concentrate amounted to 224,700 tonnes, reflecting a 9.58 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, exports of goods totaled 49,300 tonnes, indicating a 22.53 percent increase year on year.
Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.
This photo taken on April 3, 2024 shows cargo trucks being inspected at Ganqmod Port in the city of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The total volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 10 million tonnes so far in 2024, the port administration said on Wednesday.(Xinhua/Li Yunping)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- China-Mongolia border port sees surging trade volume
- China to work with Mongolia to safeguard sovereignty, independence -- Chinese premier
- Trial of new road connecting China, Mongolia, Russia begins
- Summer scenery of Ulanhada volcano cluster in Inner Mongolia
- China-Mongolia border port handles record-high volume of daily goods
- Chinese soldiers to join multinational peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia
- Mongolia's foreign trade up 50.4 pct in 4 months
- Mongolia looks forward to welcoming back Chinese tourists
- China to export 224 buses to Mongolia
- Mongolia marks National Tree Planting Day
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.