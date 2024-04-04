China-Mongolia highway port handles over 10 mln tonnes of goods in 2024

This photo taken on April 3, 2024 shows a border police inspecting a cargo truck at Ganqmod Port in the city of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The total volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 10 million tonnes so far in 2024, the port administration said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)

HOHHOT, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The total volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 10 million tonnes so far in 2024, the port administration said on Wednesday.

As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region had handled nearly 10.06 million tonnes of goods this year, up 24.72 percent year on year, hitting a record high.

Ganqmod Port ranks first among the highway ports on the China-Mongolia border regarding goods volume, and reached the 10-million-tonne mark earlier than in 2023.

According to Qin Ruiqiang, deputy director of the port's management committee, imports of coal totaled 9.78 million tonnes, marking a 25.13 percent increase on the previous year. Imports of copper concentrate amounted to 224,700 tonnes, reflecting a 9.58 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, exports of goods totaled 49,300 tonnes, indicating a 22.53 percent increase year on year.

Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.

