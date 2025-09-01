Dendrobium officinale helps boost locals' income in China's Guangnan County

Xinhua) 21:17, September 01, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2025 shows a homestay inside a scenic area themed on dendrobium officinale health tourism in Liulangcheng Village of Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. By adopting an integrated industrial model connecting companies, cooperatives, production bases, and farmers, Guangnan County has established a comprehensive development framework centered on dendrobium officinale, a valuable Chinese herbal medicine. The framework spans cultivation, processing, sales, and health tourism, boosting local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Tourists visit a scenic area themed on dendrobium officinale health tourism in Liulangcheng Village of Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

A staff member checks the condition of dendrobium officinale seedlings at a dendrobium officinale planting base in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2025 shows seedlings of dendrobium officinale at a dendrobium officinale planting base in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Tourists learn about skills for processing dendrobium officinale in Liulangcheng Village of Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

A tourist tries a product made from dendrobium officinale in Liulangcheng Village of Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2025 shows seedlings of dendrobium officinale at a dendrobium officinale planting base in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

