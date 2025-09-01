Home>>
Rainbow glows over golden rice fields in Yunnan
(People's Daily App) 17:21, September 01, 2025
Ripening rice is nearly ready for harvest in Mangshi, Yunnan Province in late August. After a brief shower, a rainbow appeared above the golden paddies, adding a splash of color to the coming harvest season.
