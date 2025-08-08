Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys seen at nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:24, August 08, 2025

Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys are seen at the Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Weixi county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Yunnan golden monkey national park)

The Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Weixi county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a sanctuary for the black-and-white snub-nosed monkey, also known as the Yunnan golden monkey, a national first-class protected animal in China.

The black-and-white snub-nosed monkey is an endangered and valued species endemic to China. In recent years, the population of the species at the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve has increased steadily thanks to the improving ecological environment and conservation efforts.

Statistics reveal that the number of black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys at the reserve has risen from around 540 in 1985 to about 2,800 at present, with more than 600 living in the Xiangguqing area.

A black-and-white snub-nosed monkey is seen at the Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Weixi county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Mu Shengyu)

Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys are seen at the Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Weixi county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Mu Shengyu)

Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys are seen at the Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Weixi county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Yunnan golden monkey national park)

Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys are seen at the Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Weixi county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Yunnan golden monkey national park)

Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys are seen at the Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Weixi county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Yunnan golden monkey national park)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)