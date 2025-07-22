Asian elephant herds forage together in Yunnan, SW China

People's Daily Online) 15:48, July 22, 2025

Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County, located in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is one of the major habitats for Asian elephants in China. Every year in June and July, herds of elephants gather in the area for seasonal activities. Recently, as water and vegetation have become more abundant, elephant groups have once again begun converging in the region.

To ensure the safety of both humans and elephants, local departments are working in close coordination. By combining aerial drone monitoring with ground patrols, they are able to track elephant movements in real time and issue timely alerts to nearby residents. Meanwhile, the county is actively assessing damages and compensating residents for losses through public liability insurance for wildlife-related incidents.

(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)