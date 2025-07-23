Yi people celebrate torch festival in SW China's Yunnan

July 23, 2025

While scorching heat swept across much of China, people of the Yi ethnic group in southwest China's Yunnan Province, which is known for its cool summers, celebrated the Torch Festival on the 24th day of the sixth lunar month. The Torch Festival is recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in China.

The Torch Festival originated as a ritual practiced by the Yi people's ancestors to drive away pests, protect crops, and pray for health and good fortune.

As night falls, a large torch is lit in the village, while each household lights smaller ones. People then carry these torches around their homes and fields. The most exciting part of the practice is hurling a mix of incense ash and rosin powder into the flames to convey blessings and goodwill.

In certain villages in Dali, Yunnan, measuring tools made of paper are set atop tall torches. As the bamboo frames burn away, young men rush in to grab the paper containers, hoping to seize a bit of good fortune.

As part of the celebration, people perform the Left Foot Dance, with hundreds of them joining hands in a great circle, singing and dancing to pray for a fruitful harvest.

