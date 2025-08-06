Cloud waterfall transforms landscape in Yunnan

(People's Daily App) 16:02, August 06, 2025

After a recent rainfall, misty clouds formed a stunning scene in Mojiang Hani Autonomous county, Yunnan Province that could be right out of a fairy tale. Some clouds cascaded down mountain slopes while others clung gently to the hillsides.

