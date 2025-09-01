Macao launches citywide consumption promotion program

MACAO, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and the Macao Chamber of Commerce on Monday jointly launched a "community consumption rewards" campaign.

The program, running from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, coincides with the upcoming National Games and will distribute nearly 500 million patacas (about 62.2 million U.S. dollars) in consumption incentives to support community businesses, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government said in a press release.

According to the bureau, residents can obtain electronic coupons via e-wallet transactions at designated merchants. Each real-name e-wallet account can redeem coupons after making the first eligible purchase of at least 50 patacas from Monday to Friday, with coupons valid during the following weekend.

